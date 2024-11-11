MONTREAL — Canadian pizza manufacturer Rustica Foods has launched a new line of Detroit-style pan pizzas. The company said the pizzas feature a light and airy dough, similar to focaccia or Sicilian-style dough, that creates a chewy yet crisp crust.

The new product line includes the following varieties:

Double pepperoni: The pizza is topped with “layers” of crispy pepperoni and covered with tomato sauce and a “perfect blend” of cheeses, Rustica said.

4 cheese and garlic: The pizza features a mix of mozzarella, cheddar, Asiago and Parmesan cheeses and is topped with garlic sauce.

Meat Lovers: The pizza is filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Deluxe: The pizza is covered in pepperoni, Italian sausage, green and red peppers on top of cheese and tomato sauce.

“We created this new pizza segment to offer an elevated pizza experience that captures the essence of Detroit-style pan pizza," said Richard Morgante, president and chief executive officer at Rustica Foods Inc. “Each of our new Rustica pizzas is crafted with high-quality ingredients and a commitment to delivering a unique and satisfying taste experience that stands out in the frozen pizza aisle.”

Rustica Detroit-style pan pizza is available at select grocery stores across Canada.