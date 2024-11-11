LOS ANGELES — La Monarca Bakery, a Mexican food manufacturer specializing in pan dulce, cookies and coffees, will launch a new array of assorted Mexican cookies.

The collection contains six of the company’s best-selling cookies, including:

Wedding Cookies: These shortbread cookies are made with butter and pecans and are lightly covered in powdered sugar.

Polvorones: Traditional shortbread cookies covered in sugar.

Orejitas: These flaky and crunchy mini palmier cookies are made with buttery puff pastry and are lightly covered in sugar.

Cinnamon Cookies: Originating from North Mexico, these cinnamon shortbread cookies are covered in a mix of cinnamon and sugar.

Butter Cookies: Butter cookies made using only butter and without oils or shortening.

Chocolate Butter Cookies: These chocolate butter cookies are lightly covered in powdered sugar and made with Mexican chocolate, giving them a rich flavor and “perfect” buttery texture, La Monarca Bakery said.

“For years, customers have asked us to create a box of our best-selling cookies, and I’m excited to introduce our assorted Mexican cookie collection to Costco members,” said Richard Cervantes, co-founder and chief executive officer of La Monarca Bakery. “Just in time for the holiday season, our assorted Mexican cookie box includes our top-selling cookies. It’s perfect for gifting to friends, sharing with loved ones, or enjoying with a cup of your favorite Mexican coffee. Like all of our products, these delicious cookies are made in small batches using simple ingredients, and never with artificial flavors or preservatives.”

La Monarca Bakery assorted Mexican cookies will be available in 18-oz containers and will be sold at 52 Costco warehouses across Southern California for $9.89 starting sometime in Novemberz