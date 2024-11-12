LAS VEGAS — All humans have DNA that are about 99.9% identical, said Kantha Shelke, PhD, founder of Corvus Blue, a food science and consumer packaged goods development firm. Yet vast differences are found among humans in the other 0.1% of their DNA, enough to create a need for personalized nutrition.

Even with identical twins, blood sugar may shoot up after one eats an apple, Shelke said, and blood sugar may stay lower after the other twin eats an apple.

There is no general agreement on the definition of personalized nutrition.

“It is a customized approach to dietary health,” Shelke said in an Oct. 31 SupplySide West session in Las Vegas. “Food is the foundation of our health, but it is understanding it in the context of your well-being, your genetic makeup is really what matters.”

She pointed to data from Grand View Research showing the US personalized nutrition and supplements market at $4.58 billion in 2023 with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 16.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Genomics, microbiomics and metabolomics affect consumers’ health, Shelke said. Genomics involves studying an individual’s genetic code to understand how their genes impact nutritional needs and responses. Microbiomics involves studying the gut microbiome, which plays a role in digestion, nutrient absorption and health.

“It’s those little bugs (in the gut) that are controlling everything,” Shelke said. “We are eating what they want to eat. They control our destiny. Feed them well, and they’ll treat you well.”

Metabolomics involves the study of chemical processes and metabolites. Health care professionals may analyze a patient’s metabolic profile and decide what they can do specifically for that patient.

In years past, studies focused heavily on white males, but more studies on women and different ethnic groups are needed, Shelke said. Women change during their lives. They go from young girls to some having babies to experiencing menopause.

“We women, we are so complex,” Shelke said.

Wearable devices may advance personalized nutrition, said Andy Dratt, chief commercial officer and executive vice president for Imbibe, a beverage innovation company. Devices already track the number of steps a consumer takes in a day, give blood sugar readings to diabetics and tell consumers how well they slept the night before. With personalized nutrition, wearable devices may make health decisions more proactive and less reactive. In 10 or 15 years, a wearable device might tell consumers how much broccoli they should eat at dinner, Dratt said.