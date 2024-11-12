CHICAGO — Mars, Inc., has elevated Dave Dusangh from regional general manager for Mars Food and Nutrition Europe to regional president for Mars Food and Nutrition North America. The company also elevated Hans Bakker from vice president of global transformation to regional general manager for Mars Food and Nutrition Europe.

As regional president of North America, Dusangh will oversee such businesses as Bens Original, Seeds of Change and Tasty Bite.

Dusangh joined Mars in 2011 as vice president of sales in the Pet Nutrition Canada unit and later was promoted to general manager of the Mars Food and Nutrition Canada unit in 2016. In 2018, he became general manager of Tasty Bite North America.

Since 2021, Bakker has been vice president of global transformation for Mars Food and Nutrition.

Bakker also has been with Mars for an extensive period. He joined the company in 2003 in a management development program in Europe.

Bakker held several sales and marketing positions before becoming general manager of Mars Food and Nutrition Germany.