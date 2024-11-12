CHICAGO — David R. McAtee, senior executive vice president and general counsel of AT&T, has been elected to the board of directors of ADM, the company announced on Nov. 6.

“David brings a critical perspective to ADM as we continue to evolve our company into the future,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and chief executive officer of ADM. “He has a true depth of experience in government regulation, strategic planning, and data security, and has helped execute strategy through engagements with institutional investors and key government stakeholders. This expertise will be an invaluable source of guidance as ADM navigates our own path ahead.”

McAtee, who has served as AT&T’s worldwide general counsel since 2015, brings nearly a decade of experience advancing all legal matters at AT&T, including governance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, finance, supply chain, government regulation, compliance, data security and shareholder engagement. He serves as an adviser to AT&T’s executive leaders and board of directors across a variety of complex operational and strategic issues as the company has adapted to a rapidly evolving technological landscape and positioned itself for continued organic growth, ADM noted.

“ADM plays a critical role in helping feed the world,” McAtee said. “I’ve been impressed with the board and executive leadership team’s focus on this purpose through its guiding values of integrity and teamwork, and I look forward to advancing their mission.”