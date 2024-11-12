NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Chipotle Mexican Grill has promoted Scott Boatwright from interim chief executive officer to permanent CEO and a board member. Boatwright was named interim CEO in August and previously was chief operating officer since 2017.

"We conducted a thorough and rigorous external search process that confirmed Scott is absolutely the best person to lead the next stage of growth at Chipotle,” said Scott Maw, chairman of the board. “Today's announcement is an affirmation of both Scott's leadership capability and our internal succession planning process. The board overwhelmingly believes Scott will deliver on the key strategies in place and position the company for continued success."

Prior to joining Chipotle, Boatwright was with Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc. for approximately 18 years. He joined Arby’s in January 2008 as vice president of operations and worked his way up to senior vice president of operations, which he was named in April 2015.