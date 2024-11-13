CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell Soup Co. is selling its noosa yogurt business to Lakeview Farms, LLC, a portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP that manufactures fresh dips, desserts and specialty products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Noosa was a part of Campbell Soup’s acquisition of Sovos Brands in March. The divestiture was not a surprise as Campbell Soup at the time of the Sovos acquisition said the yogurt category was not core to its strategy.

Noosa, known for Australian-style yogurt products, had net sales of $117 million in the 12-month period ended in October. Campbell Soup does not expect the divestiture to have a material impact on its fiscal 2025 financial results. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2025.

“Noosa is a well-run business supported by a great team,” said Mick Beekhuizen, president of Campbell’s Meals and Beverages business unit. “We are pleased that its new home will be with a buyer with a strategic focus on the refrigerated category. The sale will drive greater focus on our portfolio of leadership brands.”

The transaction includes all noosa yogurt trademarks and its manufacturing facility in Bellevue, Colo. About 240 noosa employees will join Cincinnati-based Lakeview Farms, which makes products under such brands as Fresh Cravings, La Mexicana, Señor Rico and Salads of the Sea.

“Noosa fits perfectly into our portfolio of premium refrigerated food brands and offers Lakeview a unique opportunity to step into the high-growth yogurt category,” said Tom Davis, chief executive officer of Lakeview Farms. “Noosa also brings us a team with deep talent and expertise and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. We look forward to noosa joining us as we continue building our business through commitment to innovation, quality products, and world-class manufacturing and distribution.”

Noosa, named after a town in Queensland, Australia, was founded in 2009. Besides yogurt, the company offers cheesecake bites and frozen yogurt gelato products. Sovos Brands in 2018 acquired the business.