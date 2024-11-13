EDISON, NJ. — AAK USA has named Chandra Rien as its new account manager for the Western region of the US.

In her new role, Rien will help navigate the customer networks of product development, research and development, and procurement to ensure AAK delivers solutions aligned with its clients’ needs. She will also be responsible for managing and expanding the Western US territory, with a focus on driving growth and fostering long-term partnerships, as well as overseeing pricing strategies and profitability management within the Western region, balancing customer satisfaction with the company’s mission, AAK said.

Rien holds almost a decade of food science experience and new product development success in projects covering ideation, commercialization, reformulation and line extensions, and co-manufacturing. She was previously the research, development and acquisition manager at California Nutritional Products, Inc. and was a senior scientist for confectionery and cereal segments at Kerry Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chandra Rien to AAK as the western region sales team account manager," said Joe Campbell, vice president of go-to-market at AAK USA. “With a proven background in the food industry in both R&D and on the commercial side, Chandra is ideal to further strengthen our team as we work to deepen our engagement and support of key accounts. She will lead efforts in the Western region, building relationships, identifying and co-developing new opportunities, while generating growth with some of the most innovative companies in the US.”