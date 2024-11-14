LEAWOOD, KAN. – AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, has announced a new flavor for its retail line of popcorn: cinnamon butter. The new addition is expected to be available on a permanent basis and will join extra butter and classic butter as at-home flavor options.

“AMC continues to expand our ready-to-eat and microwave popcorn products to more grocery stores nationwide,” said Ellen Copaken, senior vice president, marketing, AMC Theatres. “This new cinnamon butter flavor, a great addition to an already popular lineup of flavor options, fills any space with a sweet intoxicating aroma.”

The cinnamon butter flavor will be released at the end of the month at select retailers, including Kroger and Publix, with further distribution in 2025.