Achieving the functional and sensory qualities needed for successful snack applications can be a challenge when formulating with plant proteins. Neutral colors and tastes are ideal.

“Chickpea flour, for example, can have a raw, beany taste, but using heat-treated versions can help reduce that bitterness,” said Stefan Bucher, research scientist at Ardent Mills. “We offer both roasted and raw chickpea flour so customers can choose based on their flavor goals. Sorghum flour has tannins, which can bring some bitterness, while quinoa’s pericarp contains saponins, which can also taste bitter if not properly removed. To manage these flavors, experimenting with blends or adding complementary flavors can really help smooth out any off-notes and make sure the taste and texture is similar to what consumers know and expect.”

The right starch or flour is paramount when formulating high-protein extruded snacks.

“Cassava flour can improve the expansion and bulk density of the extrudates, thus giving a more desirable, puffed snack product,” said Carter Foss, technical sales director, American Key Food Products (AKFP). “It can be used as an extrusion aid in combination with different flours. Dehydrated potato flakes are also good for extrusion.”

The high heat during extrusion can denature proteins. This impacts functionality and nutritional value.

“Achieving smooth extrusion requires balancing protein solubility and viscosity with other ingredients,” said Amr Shaheed, technical services manager, food applications, Innophos. “Combining proteins with phosphates and texturizers assists with achieving a crispier, less dense texture.”

Another challenge is to prevent lipid oxidation. Many plant-based proteins contain polyunsaturated fats, which are prone to oxidation. Also, topical seasonings often contain some fat to assist with flavor release and adhesion.

“Over time, oxidation causes product quality to deteriorate, negatively impacting the consumer (taste) experience,” said Brenda Zavala-Livengood, senior marketing specialist, Kemin Food Technologies. “While oxidation is inevitable, antioxidants can be used to delay onset, extending product quality and shelf life.”

Kemin offers a full range of oxidation control solutions to help extend product quality. These products are plant-derived extracts that not only help protect product integrity but can also meet consumer preferences like health and wellness, better-for-you and sustainability, according to Zavala-Livengood.

Specialty enzymes may also be used to assist with overcoming all types of challenges. They are often considered processing aids and do not require declaration on the ingredient statement.

“Enzymes help modify the protein, lipid and starch profiles of ingredients so that they work better in the final snack product,” said Monica Henry, scientist, Amano Enzyme USA. “We also offer enzymes that can help with the flavor profile in plant-based proteins but does not negatively affect their ability to be extruded.”

