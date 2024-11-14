WASHINGTON — Foods that prioritize individual health and the health of the planet are expected to grab the spotlight across menus next year, according to the National Restaurant Association’s (NRA) 2025 What’s Hot Culinary Forecast. The annual report gathers insights from culinary professionals around the world to identify upcoming menu, ingredient and flavor trends.

Occupying the No. 1 spot in this year’s report is sustainability and local sourcing, replacing last year’s top trend of soups and stews. The association predicts consumers will seek restaurants engaging in eco-friendly practices, including those that utilize locally sourced and sustainable ingredients and practice waste-reducing cooking practices.

“This year’s forecast highlights a powerful shift toward enhancing both individual wellness and the health of our planet,” said Chad Moutray, PhD, vice president of research and knowledge for the NRA. “As customers seek sustainable choices and exciting new flavor experiences, restaurants are responding with options that emphasize locally sourced ingredients and innovative menu offerings.”

Cold brew, hyper-local beers and wines, wellness drinks and unique spritzes all mark key beverage trends within the report’s top 10. The cold coffee variety can help to cut through the bitter flavor notes of traditional coffee while still providing energy benefits, and the NRA sees consumers reaching for functional beverage blends and low-alcohol options.

Menu trends in the top 10 include global cuisine, particularly Korean and Vietnamese dishes, and fermented and pickled foods. Bingsoo, kimchi bibimbap are expected to be popular Korean menu items, along with Vietnamese meals like pho, bahn mi and mi Quang.

“The popularity of Southeast Asian flavors also speaks to a more adventurous consumer palate, with many diners interested in global cuisine that brings added depth to their dining experiences,” Moutray said.

Menu items featuring hot honey also ranked highly, continuing to build off consumer demand for spicy food and sweet heat flavors. Value deals rounded out the report’s top trends. The NRA sees inflation still at the forefront of consumers’ minds, and value-driven propositions will be necessary to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

Trending ingredients will range from functional mushrooms, with health and wellness applications in pasta dishes and desserts, to global flavors like pineapple, tamarind and ube.

“As the restaurant industry tackles challenges like labor shortages and changing consumer values, operators are innovating with streamlined menus, pre-prepped ingredients, and inventive flavors that balance efficiency with excitement,” Moutray said. “This year’s forecast celebrates both novelty and nostalgia, offering modern twists on familiar favorites and globally inspired flavors that make dining out a memorable experience.”