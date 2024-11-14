HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has introduced Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins, a holiday offering from the Entenmann’s brand Little Bites Snacks.

Made with chocolate and mini marshmallows, the soft and moist muffins feature rich cocoa flavor while being made with no high fructose corn syrup and containing 180 calories in a four-muffin pouch, BBU said.

“At Little Bites, we're all about turning the little moments into special memories, and our Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are made to do just that,” said Moira Flood, marketing director for Little Bites Snacks. “This seasonal flavor brings all the magic of winter's favorite drink into a fun, portable snack that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. We can't wait for fans to experience the festive, chocolatey goodness in every bite.”

Little Bites Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are available now at most nationwide retailers through mid-March.