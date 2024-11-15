Howtian launched SoPure Dorado, an unrefined gold stevia extract. Howtian’s SoPure Dorado offers a naturally high concentration of sweet molecules called steviol glycoside compounds from stevia leaves, according to the company.

“Many consumers believe that stevia, despite being a natural sweetener, undergoes extensive processing that strips it of its natural benefits,” said Tom Fuzer, vice president of market strategy at Howtian. “With SoPure Dorado, we aim to change that narrative. Our innovative product retains its natural golden color and delivers outstanding solubility, making it the ideal choice for products appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking minimally processed alternatives.”

SoPure Dorado may be used in a variety of applications, including tabletop sweeteners, liquid sweeteners, low glycemic index sugar blends and sweetener portion packs.

