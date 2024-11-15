GEA Bakery’s Bake Depositor MO volumetric cylinder depositor is designed for depositing muffin, cake and cupcake mixes. The machine’s volumetric dosing pistons are moved by a servo motor, but thanks to a new patented design individual connection, they can be activated or disactivated automatically depending on the product presence or not. With the GEA Bake Depositor MO individual dosing cylinder design, the system can reduce annual operating costs and significantly cut CO2 emissions.

“By combining robotic technology with GEA Bakery’s continuous depositors, bakeries can now achieve remarkable flexibility in creating intricate decorations on smaller products, such as icing, granular toppings and detailed designs,” said Paolo Berlaffa, application manager, pies and cakes, GEA Bakery.

The depositor comes with a stainless steel frame design that prevents water stagnation and bacterial growth by eliminating water and dirt from accumulating in 90-degree corners. Also, the dosing head eliminates the risk of corrosion caused by special detergents. The depositor’s latest upgrade reduces the number of pneumatic valves and cylinders needed for individual dosing and injection control.

www.gea.com