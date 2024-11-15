WASHINGTON — A Congressional Baking Caucus has formed in the US Congress to address issues such as workforce development, regulatory reform, supply chain efficiency and sustainability, according to the American Bakers Association. John Joyce, MD, a Republican representative from Pennsylvania, and Donald G. Davis, a Democrat representative from North Carolina, will co-chair the bipartisan caucus.

“With baking manufacturing facilities located in countless congressional districts across the country, our members are an important part of the national dialogue on a wide range of issues,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “We look forward to working with this caucus to highlight the industry’s voice.”

The caucus will advance policies that support training and upskilling to develop the workforce. It will address legislative and regulatory challenges and promote baking goods’ role in nutrition policies, and it will support policies that ensure baking manufacturers can grow their businesses while adapting to evolving consumer needs and improving food security. The caucus will bring together baking industry stakeholders and members of Congress to seek solutions that help enhance supply chain effectiveness and improve energy efficiency.

“Pennsylvania is home to the bakeries that stock store shelves and fill kitchens across our country,” Joyce said. “Commercial baking has a major role to play for our nation’s agricultural industry, working with our farmers and creating jobs that empower American workers while producing the food that feeds our families. I’m proud to co-chair the Congressional Baking Caucus alongside Congressman Davis and together introduce a resolution recognizing November as National Bread Month. It’s critical that we build support both in Washington and across the country for this vital industry.”

Davis said, “Bread is at the heart of American tradition, and many enjoy it daily. The commercial baking industry plays a vital role in ensuring we have access to affordable, nutritious grain foods while contributing to the strength of eastern North Carolina and the U.S. economy. As we celebrate National Bread Month, the Congressional Baking Caucus stands firmly behind this crucial industry while building on our shared traditions.”

The Washington-based

this year to support legislative issues. Thomas Bailey, who has experience in labor and education policy, was named director of government relations, and Campbell Genn, who has expertise in nutrition and labeling policy, was named senior director of government relations.