ATLANTA, IND. — Retail seed company Beck’s has broken ground on a new 60,000-square-foot soybean processing facility in New Madrid, Mo., to meet growing demand in the mid-South region while expanding opportunities for farmers.

Situated on 105.5 acres, the facility will have an annual processing capacity of 3 million units of soybeans, the company said in its Nov. 12 announcement of the groundbreaking. The facility also will feature additional warehouse space and seed storage. Construction will be completed in phases, with the first phase expected to wrap up in December. The facility is projected to be fully operational by fall 2026 and create 17 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in the mid-South and put down roots in the New Madrid community,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s, based in Atlanta, Ind. “This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to serving farmers by providing them with high-quality soybean products and elite customer service. We look forward to building strong partnerships in the area and supporting the growth of the agricultural industry for years to come.”

The New Madrid soybean facility marks another significant step in Beck’s mission to provide innovative solutions and service to farmers across the United States, the company said. As demand for soybeans continues to rise, Beck’s continues to invest in infrastructure to support producers.

For this project, Beck’s teamed with Missouri Partnership, the city of New Madrid, the New Madrid County Commission, Liberty Utilities, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and the state of Missouri. Beck’s said the collaboration is expected to enhance its ability to attract investment and create jobs in the New Madrid community, further contributing to the region’s agricultural development and economy.