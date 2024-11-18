WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has formed a partnership with Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA), a nonprofit advocacy group representing family-run companies, to provide more resources to family-owned businesses in the association’s commercial baking community.

Under the alliance, the ABA said it plans to offer members new high-value services to help them address governance challenges unique to family-owned businesses. Services will include expanded access to regular legislative updates, articles and other resources on governance, tax and trade policies, and succession planning issues.

The partnership with FEUSA also will “positively position the strong history of family-ownership in commercial baking manufacturing” with policymakers, according to the ABA.

Teaming up with FEUSA will bolster ABA’s advocacy for family-owned businesses in its membership. Overall, the ABA’s community spans more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the industry’s supply chain.

“More than 70% of ABA’s baker member companies are privately owned by a family or individual,” said Ben Simpson, senior director of membership for the ABA. “This partnership with FEUSA provides ABA baker and allied members with additional resources to stay informed on critical issues affecting family-owned businesses and participate in influential conversations shaping policy.”

A nonpartisan, 501.c3 organization, FEUSA promotes family business creation, growth, viability and sustainability by meeting with lawmakers in Washington and presenting its latest work and research on the current economic environment for family-run companies and the issues they face. The group, founded in 2007, represents family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers of all sizes, professions and industries.