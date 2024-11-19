COLUMBIA, SC. — Nestle USA is investing $150 million to expand its frozen food facility in Gaffney, SC. The expansion will include the addition of a new line for the production of single-serve frozen meals as well as enhanced automation and digital technology.

Opened in 1980, the Nestle USA plant produces frozen food entrees for such brands as Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine.

“This investment further solidifies our dedication to the Gaffney community, where Nestle has been an integral part for nearly 45 years,” said Nicole Caldwell, factory manager at the Gaffney plant. “It also reflects our continued commitment to enhance our US manufacturing footprint and in-house capabilities. These enhancements will enable us to meet the consumer demand for the beloved brands in our frozen meals portfolio.”

The expansion will be the second major round of upgrades in the past five years at the plant. Nestle

and added approximately 160 jobs at the plant.