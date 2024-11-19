IRVINE, CALIF. — Maruchan has added two product lines to its US product portfolio. One of the product lines are customizable Maruchan Rice Bowls, which come in two flavors: chicken and Mexican.

“We're excited to introduce a product line that will create a new Maruchan experience,” said Katelyn Stokes, marketing director at Maruchan. “Our Rice Bowls blend the convenience we're known for with endless possibilities for customization, empowering everyone to make meals that fit their unique tastes and lifestyle.”

The other product line is the returning Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup, which also comes in two flavors: chicken and hot and spicy chicken.

“The return of our wontons is a celebration of our fans' passion and loyalty,” Stokes said. “This isn't just a comeback; it's a re-envisioned bigger, bolder version of a fan favorite. We took their love of the original and turned up the flavor and size to deliver a truly elevated Maruchan experience.”

Both product lines are now available at US retailers and online via Amazon and Instacart.