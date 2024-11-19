LOUISVILLE, KY. — Two workers were killed and 11 others were injured from an explosion Nov. 12 at the Givaudan Sense Colour facility in Louisville, according to the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, which sent a team to investigate. The board makes safety recommendations to companies, industry organizations, labor groups and regulatory agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Shawn Morrow, an agent with the Louisville Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the failure of a cooking vessel caused the explosion, according to a Nov. 18 article in the Louisville Courier Journal.

“Our hearts and grief are with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who lost their lives and others affected,” Givaudan said Nov. 15. “City leaders confirmed there is no ongoing threat to individuals in the immediate vicinity or the surrounding community. We are aware of reports indicating damage to some homes and buildings near the factory, and we are working closely with first responders to provide support to those impacted.

“A comprehensive investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, and we are cooperating fully with first responders and supporting agencies to understand what happened. We extend our gratitude to the emergency services for their heroic response and to the local community members and business owners who have offered their support throughout this challenging time. Our primary focus is caring for our team members and the families of those we have lost and those who were injured. We are in close contact with those impacted and are providing them with the necessary support and more information as it becomes available.”

