CARSON CITY, NEV. — Stellar Snacks has opened an industrial pretzel baking plant in West Louisville, Ky.

Plans for the $137 million expansion project were first announced in October 2023. At that time, the company said the expansion would create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years. The facility is located in an existing 434,000-square-foot building at 1391 Dixie Highway, making it the largest industrial pretzel baking plant in Louisville.

“From the very beginning, we made a conscious decision to invest in the talent that exists right here in Louisville,” said Elisabeth Galvin, founder of Stellar Snacks. “We’re proud that nearly half of our new team members currently live in Louisville’s West End, where we operate, and some can even walk to work. With every milestone, we are committed to ensuring that our growth benefits the neighborhood and its residents, and we’re excited to continue this journey together.”

Stellar Snacks also is launching a new gluten-free product line, Stellar Pretzel Thins, in Louisville Kroger stores later this week. The company already distributes pretzel products to more than 5,000 grocery and retail stores across the United States as well as during in-flight snack service on Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Emirates.