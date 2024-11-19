CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. shareholders voted at the Nov. 19 annual meeting to change the company’s name to The Campbell’s Co. to more fully represent its current array of brands. The name change will be official after a certificate of incorporation amendment is filed in New Jersey.

“This subtle yet important change allows us to retain the iconic name recognition, reputation and equity we have built over 155 years while reflecting the full breadth of our portfolio, which I believe is the best in all of food,” said Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer.

“We love soup and always will,” he added. “The iconic red-and-white Campbell’s soup labels that consumers love will be on shelves forever.”

The company’s management team proposed the name change at an investor’s day event in September. The proposal follows the company’s significant investments in Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. in 2018 and Sovos Brands earlier this year.

Campbell recently announced it would divest its noosa yogurt business, which was part of its acquisition of Sovos. The divestiture was not surprising since Campbell said at the time of the acquisition that the yogurt category was not central to its strategy.

While soup remains a core category for the company’s Meals & Beverages business unit, its share of total company sales has fallen as the business has expanded into new categories such as Rao’s pasta sauce.

Besides its well-known soup products, Campbell’s major brands include Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm. It also owns Cape Cod, Chunky, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Prego, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.