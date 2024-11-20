WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) announced a transition in leadership for its Commodity and Agricultural Policy (CAPC) Professional Group. Ahmet Hepdogan, senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, North America, Dawn Foods, will succeed Hayden Wands, vice president of global procurement, commodities, Grupo Bimbo, Mexico City, as the group’s new chair.

The CAPC Professionals Group allows baking industry stakeholders to address issues related to trade, market volatility, sustainability and market transportation. Its members are key to advancing policies that impact commercial baking and ensuring the industry’s interests are considered on Capitol Hill.

Ahmet brings more than 20 years of experience in ingredient procurement and supply chain management to the role, including leadership positions at

Ferrera, Aryzta, U.S. Foods and C.H. Robinson.

“We are excited to welcome Ahmet to the role of chair of the CAPC Professionals Group,” said Eric Dell, ABA president and chief executive officer. “With his extensive expertise and commitment to supporting the baking industry, we are confident that Ahmet will build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessors. ABA is fortunate to have dedicated leaders like Hayden and Ahmet helping to steer the direction of our professionals groups, and we look forward to working together to drive continued growth and success for the baking category.”

Wands ends his tenure as group chair after 16 years. He holds more than 30 years of experience in roles such as grain trading, flour sales and bakery ingredient procurement at companies like Bartlett, ADM Milling, Cargill Milling, Farmland Grain, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Sara Lee.

“We are incredibly grateful for Hayden’s leadership and dedication throughout his nearly two decades serving as the CAPC chair,” said Rasma Zvaners, ABA vice president of government relations. “Under his stewardship, the CAPC Professionals Group made significant strides in addressing challenges baking manufacturing has faced. Hayden has been an invaluable asset to ABA, and we thank him for the unwavering commitment to advancing the industry’s shared goals.”

For more information on ABA and its professional groups, visit www.americanbakers.org.