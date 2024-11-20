Recent trends in the sweet goods category have targeted smaller portions aimed at consumers seeking more portable, on-the-go snacks and baked foods.

“Through our bakeries, Bond Bakery Brands is noticing increasing demand around single-serve sweet goods offered in unique and easy-to-go formats,” said Kayla Rochkin, chief growth officer Bond Bakery Brands, Toronto. “We continue to see growth in snacking, especially in products that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth craving during the day while on the go.”

Lester, Iowa-based Dutchland Foods is also noticing a push toward smaller serving sizes, according to Monty Van Wyhe, the company’s operations manager.

“There is a strong demand for mini pastries, especially in foodservice and in-store bakery,” he explained. “Customers are wanting something that is a smaller portion, easy to prepare and yet delivers the fresh baked quality and eating experience their customers expect.”

Smaller portion sizes are influencing a variety of sweet goods and in the process creating some interesting and somewhat unique collaborations.

Phoenix-based Café Valley, for example, recently teamed with Keurig Dr Pepper, Plano, Texas, to launch mini cupcake flavors inspired by 7UP and Crush orange soda. The 7UP mini cupcakes are lemon-lime flavored cakes topped with vanilla icing with a spray of yellow and green crystal sprinkles; the Crush orange soda-flavored cupcakes offer a hint of citrus flavor and are topped with orange-colored icing and orange crystal sprinkles.

“Since their debut in the spring of 2023, Café Valley’s line of mini cupcakes has seen remarkable success, reflecting the excitement for bite-sized, sweet treats,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. “With a strong partnership already established with Keurig Dr Pepper, introducing mini cupcakes is a joyful addition to our existing soda-flavored baked goods.”

The company also launched a line of mini cupcakes inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. The collection features 12 cupcakes per package and is available in five different flavors, including Adventurefuls, Coconut Caramel, Lemon, S’mores and Thin Mints.

Going smaller is also a concept being pursued by some of the larger baking companies in the market.

Collegedale, Tenn.-based McKee Foods, for example, added Mini Cake Bites to its Drake’s product portfolio. The new bite-sized offerings are certified kosher and come in classic Drake’s flavors: Coffee Cake, Devils Food and Pound Cake.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., introduced lower-sugar Little Bites muffins from its Entenmann’s brand. The new variety comes in two flavors — Apple Cinnamon and Chocolate — and contains less sugar compared to other options on the market, according to the company.

Lenexa, Kan.-based Hostess Brands expanded its presence in the sweet goods category with the launch of Hostess Meltamors. The mini-cakes feature a chocolate-flavored drizzle and a melting center that are available in two flavors: Chocolate Creamy Caramel and Double Chocolate. This follows the company’s introduction of Bouncers, bite-sized snack cakes with a creamy filling that are available in three flavors inspired by other notable Hostess products, including Glazed Twinkies and Glazed Chocolate Ding Dongs.

Cookies are also getting downsized. Evanston, Ill.-based Every Body Eat’s Cookie Bites come in three varieties, including Chocolate Chip, Cranberry Vanilla and Ginger Cinnamon, while Zero Sugar Mini Wafers from Voortman Bakery, a Hostess brand, come in two flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla. The bite-sized snacks are baked with real vanilla or cocoa and contain no artificial flavors or colors and no high-fructose corn syrup.