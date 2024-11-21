HANNIBAL, MO. — General Mills, Inc. plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Hannibal by adding a production line for Old El Paso hard-shell tacos, increasing square footage and improving infrastructure. The facility makes food products across multiple categories and brands, including Nature Valley, Betty Crocker, Old El Paso and Progresso.

Through the expansion, General Mills will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The Hannibal facility, in operation since 1972, has undergone multiple expansions and now employs more than 1,000 workers.

“Hannibal is a key manufacturing facility for General Mills, and this latest investment will enable us to expand our footprint and grow our plant community,” said Tim Johnson, plant manager for General Mills. “We are extremely proud of our contributions to the local community and look forward to what the future has in store.”