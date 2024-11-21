RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers will distribute its Super Seed Everything crackers at Costco locations around the United States.

Having already distributed its products at Costco, Mary’s Gone Crackers said this additional distribution allows it to compete more directly in the premium snack category and offer consumers a better-for-you food product with high-quality ingredients and plant-based origins.

“Our return to Costco offers a better alternative for shoppers seeking authentic artisanal crafted nutritious, clean-ingredient snacks,” said Michael Finete, chief executive officer of Mary’s Gone Crackers. “As more consumers become aware of the importance of knowing what’s in their food, our Super Seed Everything crackers offer the perfect blend of great taste and healthy ingredients from sustainable farms. This family-size pack is ideal for households seeking value and looking for a better option in the snack aisle, especially as we head into the holiday season. This option, exclusively available at Costco, promises to bring family and friends together around a product they can really feel good about sharing.”

Mary’s Gone Crackers Super Seed Everything crackers are now available at Costco in 18-oz family-size packs.