SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Nate’s Fine Foods, fueled by $100 million in new client contracts, plans to invest $11 million to expand its facilities in Roseville, Calif., where the company is based., according to the Greater Sacramento Economic Council. Groundbreaking is expected to happen in 2025.

The investment includes $6.2 million in construction and building upgrades and $5 million in equipment, which will be added from 2025 to 2027, the year in which the company expects to complete the project.

Nathan Barker, co-founder and chief executive officer, moved to the United States from Australia and opened Nate’s Fine Foods in Roseville 12 years ago. The company initially provided fully cooked pasta, grains and rice to its foodservice kitchen and product clients and since then has expanded to include potatoes and legumes as well as meal kits. Nate’s Fine Foods has three divisions: foodservice, quick-service restaurants/retail and meal kits/industrial.

“Northern California has been great for us, being in the farm-to-fork capital,” Parker said. “We love operating in Roseville and look forward to deepening our roots here with our expansion,”

The expansion is expected to create 75 additional full-time jobs, according to the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.