STATHAM, GA. — Benchmark Automation named Scott Percynski as its new vice president of sales. He brings more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership and driving growth in the automation industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Benchmark Automation family,” said Michelle Pournelle, vice president and general manager, Benchmark Automation. “His leadership skills and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious goals and continue to innovate in the packaging sector.”



In his new role, Percynski will be responsible for leading sales strategy and expanding the company’s market presence. His background in developing sales teams and building client relationships aligns with Benchmark’s commitment to delivering value to its customers, according to the company.



“I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and partners to drive success and create lasting relationships with our clients,” Percynski said.



Benchmark designs and manufactures a line of automation equipment for the transfer and placement of products that are tailored to the needs of food and bakery manufacturers.