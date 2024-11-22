URBANA, OHIO — Scott Bieker was promoted to president of Pan Glo, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions. Bieker, who joined the company earlier this year, will maintain management of the US sales team while also leading operations for the US Pan Glo division.

“We are very fortunate to have someone with Scott’s wide range of experience and skills on our team,” said Gil Bundy, chief executive officer, Bundy Baking Solutions. “His extensive knowledge of the baking industry and bakery operations will be a great asset as we continue to provide our customers with a comprehensive and streamlined experience.”

The Bundy family of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, Pan Glo, Runex, Synova and Turbel.