Today, most production lines are machine-driven and automated. Yet, the need for manual hand-packing stations remains essential. If your packaging team is manually loading cartons and cases and seeking a more optimized setup, the Pack-Off Station conveyor from Eaglestone deserves your attention.
One Word: Versatility
The standard design of the Pack-Off Station offers impressive versatility across a range of applications. And when unique needs arise, Eaglestone’s customization options step in to deliver.
“At Eaglestone, we design the Pack-Off Station to meet precise specifications, including custom heights, widths or other process-driven options, said John Diver, Sales Engineer at Eaglestone. “Clients can determine how boxes move in and out, optimizing for ergonomics by orienting products appropriately before handling. If speed is a priority, we can adjust product flow to increase spacing through controlled acceleration. All of this engineering work is done in-house.”
Feature-Rich
The Pack-Off Station makes the job of the manual packer easier and more comfortable. A few of the many available features:
- Individual hand-packing stations
- Wide range of belting types and options to match your application and current production line
- Adjustable pack-off table
- Ergonomic design
- Efficiency-focused
- Minimal engineering design time required
- Easy cleaning and low maintenance
Make It Your Own
Once all Pack-Off Station options are defined, Eaglestone’s unique advantage comes into play: an in-house, U.S.-based engineering team that customizes standard designs to fit seamlessly within the existing floor plan, creating solutions that are entirely tailored to each client.
“Ultimately, we want to find out the most that we can about our customer’s operation and product,” said Mike Amato, Manufacturing Manager at Eaglestone. “We count on frequent collaboration so we can build the best possible system together.”
If your packaging line could benefit from a more efficient, user-friendly conveyor system, the next step is simple: visit Eaglestone.net or connect with their Sales team to explore a partnership. Together with Eaglestone Equipment, you will transform your operations and elevate your efficiency.