MILBRIDGE, MAINE — Wyman’s, a frozen fruit brand, is adding three new products to its line of offerings. This is the company’s fourth new product launch in four years.

New products include Wyman’s Protein Blends for smoothies, Wyman’s Fruit First Waffles and Wyman’s Fruit and Peanut Butter Poppers.

“At Wyman’s, we’re passionate about helping people live healthier lives,” said Tony Shurman, president and chief executive officer at Wyman’s. “Creating exceptional new products that make it easy for people to incorporate fruit into their diets is a big part of that effort.”

Wyman’s new products are available for purchase in freezer sections nationwide.