ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — Barry Callebaut has added upcycled cacao fruit to its portfolio. The product line may be used in such applications as confectionery, ice cream drinks, dairy products and snacks.

By adding upcycled cacao fruit to its portfolio, Barry Callebaut said it may now partner and scale up activities through its brands.

The company said the addition of the upcycled cacao fruit to its portfolio comes after innovating with startup Cabosse Naturals, a brand by Barry Callebaut that uses the entire cacao fruit to produce natural, added-value ingredients, according to the company.