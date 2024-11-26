WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has named former Disney sales director Simon T. Bailey as keynote speaker for the ATBI leadership session as part of the organization’s 2025 annual convention in Orlando, Fla. His session will focus on promoting a workplace culture that attracts top talent and teaching actionable strategies to enhance leadership effectiveness and techniques, ABA said.

In addition to Disney, Bailey has worked for more than 2,400 organizations in 54 countries, including American Express, Deloitte, Marriott, Visa, Stanford Health Care and Taco Bell. Bailey has also been recognized alongside Brené Brown, Tony Robbins and Oprah Winfrey in Success magazine’s Top 25 as well as in Hum Top 200 Power List in 2024 and Gotham Artists top keynote speakers in 2024.

“We are excited to share Simon’s expertise and insights with the baking community,” Samatha Moore, senior director of events and programming at ABA. “His focus on leadership, resilience, and cultural transformation aligns with ABA’s Destination Workplace initiative, which aims to empower members to foster a positive, thriving workplace environment,”

The ATBI leadership session will take place on Monday, Mar. 24.