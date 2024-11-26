ELGIN, ILL. — The Middleby Corp. has acquired Gorreri Food Processing Technology, an equipment manufacturer for the baked foods industry and based outside Parma, Italy. Gorreri operates a 50,000-square-foot facility, has annual revenues of $20 million and has a presence in over 60 countries, including the United States. The company’s equipment, which includes mixing systems, decorating systems and depositors, is used to manufacture items such as cakes, pies, muffins, tarts and other desserts.

“Gorreri is a highly respected brand recognized worldwide for premium-quality advanced industrial and semi-industrial baked goods solutions,” said Tim FitzGerald, chief executive officer of Elgin-based Middleby, which develops and manufactures a line of systems used in commercial foodservice, food processing and residential kitchens. “This acquisition adds a broad line of complementary products to our food processing group, including turbo mixers, dosing, injecting, decorating, enrobing and ultrasonic portioning solutions. The Gorreri innovative end-to-end solutions extend and significantly strengthen the current Middleby offerings as a leader in the cake and desert categories, with meaningful growth synergies.”

Luigi Gorreri founded family-owned Gorreri Food Processing Technology in 1987. The company has developed and enhanced technologies such as turbo emulsifiers in continuous and sponge cake industrial lines.

