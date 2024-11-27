SHELTON, CONN. — Subway has named Carrie Walsh as its interim chief executive officer.

In her new role, Walsh will facilitate the company’s strategic growth plans while it searches for a permanent successor to current CEO John Chidsey, who will retire at the end of 2024.

Walsh has been part of the executive leadership team at Subway since 2019. She is currently the company’s president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which is its second-largest region, and was previously the company’s global chief marketing officer. Prior to joining Subway, Walsh accumulated more than two decades of experience working for a wide variety of major restaurant, retail and consumer companies, such as Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut and PepsiCo.

“I am honored to step into the role of interim CEO, continuing to drive key initiatives to help boost franchisee profitability and delight our guests through innovation,” Walsh said. “Through a collaboration with the Subway leadership team, employees and our valued franchisees, we will keep elevating the Subway experience and deliver fresh, quality food to more guests around the globe.”

Chidsey will retain a consulting role at Subway to ensure a seamless transition, with particular focus on helping guide the company’s international growth strategy and master franchisee relationships, Subway said.