NAAS, IRELAND — Kerry’s 2025 Taste Trends, an analysis of flavors, ingredients and innovations shaping the food and beverage industry in the coming year, report highlighted innovations in fun with functional, ensuring great tasting products with real health benefits and giving consumers maximum benefits from fewer ingredients, according to Kerry.

The report looked at six key themes that will shape flavor experiences for 2025.

Kerry’s 2025 Taste Trends said Imagination Infused explores such flavor pairings as spicy citrus.

Kerry said the Roots Redefined trend sees traditional cuisines having a modern reinterpretation.

Little Luxuries is consumers focusing on small indulgences to elevate their everyday experiences, according to the study.

Fun with Functional provides consumers with health benefits and also delightful flavors, according to Kerry.

Clean and Simple may emphasize transparency and produce products with minimal ingredients and maximum benefits, according to the report.

Chain Reaction is underscoring sustainability across the supply chain, according to Kerry.