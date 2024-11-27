The baking industry faces many challenges, namely a persistent shortage of skilled workers and, more recently, the rising costs of raw materials. At the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), held in Las Vegas, Sept. 13-17, 2025, attendees will not only network and attend education sessions to discuss these challenges, but they will also have access to the leading equipment and ingredient suppliers and other services on the trade show floor.

IBIE’s Expo will once again span both the North and West Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. More than 90% of the show floor’s exhibit space is sold out.

“We’re going to have the latest equipment and technology available in Vegas for people to touch, feel and see,” said Dennis Gunnell, president of Formost Fuji, and past IBIE chair. “You’ll have all the right people there as well. Ingredient suppliers will have R&D teams there to talk through ingredients and formulations. Equipment suppliers will bring engineers and tech staff for bakers to be able to talk to. We learned through COVID that although virtual meetings are useful, it’s not the same as dialoguing face to face and seeing equipment/products in action.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one technology that has taken off since IBIE 2022 and continuously improves in both its capabilities and applications in the baking industry. Allen Wright, vice president of Hansaloy, and vice chair of IBIE, and Gunnell both expect to see exciting ways it’s being used while walking the show floor.

“It will be interesting to see the impact of AI while at IBIE,” Wright said. “It’s become a more commonplace topic, and people are more accepting of it. I look forward to seeing what’s happening from an AI perspective.”

Exhibitors are encouraged to attend the In-Person Exhibitor Summit, Jan. 22, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to tour both halls and meet with key partners to support effective exhibit planning.

“Whether your company is a new IBIE exhibitor, or it’s your first time managing an exhibit at IBIE, this one-day event is invaluable,” Gunnell explained. “Beyond touring the newly remodeled convention center and asking questions of the vendors, it’s an opportunity to get creative and start thinking about what you want to do to stand out against everyone else.”

While it may feel early to be considering attending IBIE 2025, the breadth and depth of information and networking available in Las Vegas next September is a can’t-miss opportunity.

“If you’re not there, you’re missing out on the biggest gathering of the baking industry every three years,” Wright said. “You have to be there if you’re going to be a player in this industry. It’s the easiest, most cost-effective way to see the latest innovations, discover trends and connect with the industry on a real level.”

This article is an excerpt from the November 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on IBIE 2025 Preview, click here.