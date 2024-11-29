Bakers producing a high volume of frozen goods must decide whether they want a single freezer for their lines or a dedicated freezer for each line. Each option comes with its advantages and disadvantages, depending on the needs of an operation.

Sticking with a single freezer offers producers more floor space and reduced costs, noted Arthur Mrumlinski, application engineer, Eaglestone.

“The disadvantage is maintenance,” he said. “The freezer will have to be cleaned and maintained more often, as well as having the belts replaced. So if your only freezer goes down, production stops completely.”

On the other hand, dedicated freezers offer a high level of redundancy, flexibility and greater process control, said Keir Bordner, technical product specialist, Wire Belt Co. of America. This also allows bakers to purchase a freezer system that is ideal for their product.

“This can be a self-stacking system versus a structure support spiral or different length spiral belts as all products require a different retention time for proper freezing,” he said.

Dedicated freezers for each line additionally reduce fatigue on wearable parts and can eliminate cross-contamination concerns if producing both allergen and nonallergen products, Mrumlinski said.

“The disadvantage is obviously floor space,” he said. “Many facilities don’t have the means to have a freezer for a single dedicated production line. Cost is also a main factor due to the large price tag associated with dedicated freezers.”

