LANSING, MICH. — A miller and two producers were re-appointed this month to the board of directors of the Michigan Wheat Program.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer named Jim Doyle of King Milling, Jason Dunning of Dunning Farms and William “Lyn” Uphaus to serve three-year appointments beginning with the 2024 -25 growing season.

Doyle, King Milling, Lowell, Mich., was appointed for his second term as a millers’ representative for Michigan District 9. Doyle, executive vice president of King Milling, is a two-time past president of the Michigan Millers Association and has served as chairman of the Michigan Agribusiness Association board of directors and president of the International Association of Operative Millers.

Named by the governor to a third board of directors term was Jason Dunning, Dunning Farms, of Fremont, Mich., to represent District 1. Dunning has worked in agribusiness for 24 years and is an acting partner in Dunning Farms raising replacement heifers and producing wheat, corn and soybeans.

Board secretary Lyn Uphaus of Manchester was reappointed for his second term representing District 4. Uphaus is a 13-year member of the Greenstone Farm Credit board, including 5 as chairman. He also is a past chairman of the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan. He feeds beef cattle while also growing wheat, corn and soybeans.

“Michigan wheat farmers continue to be well-served by the diverse backgrounds in agriculture and business represented among our board of directors,” said Jody Pollok-Newsom, executive director of the Michigan Wheat Program. “They have diverse backgrounds in agriculture, milling, farm services and field crops. These varied skill sets and their commitment to the continuous improvement of Michigan-grown wheat makes this a board that has lively conversations and fresh perspectives on what our committee should be doing to benefit our 8,000 wheat farmers in the Great Lakes State.”

Rounding out the MWP board officers for the 2024-25 season are chairman Jeffery Krohn, a grower from Owendale (District 7), in Michigan’s thumb growing region; vice chairman is Brad Kamprath, from Ida (District 3); Brent Wagner of Grawn; and treasurer Tony Bohac of Owosso (District 6).

The commodity check-off Michigan Wheat Program, last authorized in 2021, is funded by farmers who grow wheat in 78 of Michigan’s 83 counties.