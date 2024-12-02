VANCOUVER, BC. — Burcon NutraScience Corp, Vancouver, and Puratos, Groot-Bijgaarden, Belgium, are partnering to develop ways to use Burcon’s Puratein canola protein in baked foods. Canola protein works as an alternative to egg protein due to its neutral flavor, functional versatility and nutritional value, according to the companies.

The collaboration combines Burcon’s plant protein expertise with Puratos’s knowledge of food ingredients and global network of R&D facilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Puratos for our best-in-class canola protein,” said Kip Underwood, chief executive officer of Burcon. “Their deep understanding of the bakery and patisserie industries complements our go-to-market strategy. Burcon’s canola protein offers exceptional functionalities and can deliver significant cost-in-use savings when replacing eggs in formulations. Together, we’re aiming to redefine what’s possible with canola protein.”