DAVENPORT, IOWA — Hansaloy promoted Allen Wright to the role of president, effective Dec. 1. Wright succeeds Kim Brenner in the role. Brenner will stay on at Hansaloy as executive director. The change comes after an intentional 18-month long leadership transition process.

"Hansaloy has been providing bread and bun slicing blades and other products for 91 years from its Davenport, Iowa location," Brenner said. "We view strong, steady leadership as integral to serving that mission. To that end Mr. Wright becomes the third president of Hansaloy in the past 34 years."

Wright has worked at Hansaloy for 30 years, most recently serving as vice president of sales and manufacturing. He also is active in the wider industrial baking industry, serving as BEMA chair for 2016-2017, a member of the board of directors for the American Society of Baking and currently as vice chair of the 2025 planning committee for the International Baking Industry Exposition.

Brenner has been with Hansaloy for 31 years and served as the company’s president for the past 15 years. Prior to becoming president, Brenner served as both vice president of sales and vice president of operations.

"Hansaloy is committed to continuing its high level of industry service for many years to come," Mr. Wright said. "We look forward to serving our customers."