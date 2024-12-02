NEW YORK —One Rock Capital Partners LLC has finalized its acquisition of Europe Snacks, a manufacturer of private label savory snacks for the European market.

A New York-based private equity firm, One Rock announced the deal on Sept. 11. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Europe Snacks to the One Rock portfolio,” said Kurt Beyer, partner at One Rock. “We look forward to collaborating with CEO Étienne Lecomte and management to build upon the company’s record of offering value, service and innovation to its customers. Europe Snacks’ leadership in the private label market across key product categories and geographies is indicative of the value proposition the company offers to both retailers and brand owners.”

Paris-based Europe Snacks makes stacked chips, puffed and popped snacks, crisps, crackers, tortilla chips and popcorn for major food retailers across Europe. The company also serves as a savory snacks co-manufacturing partner to branded food companies in the region. Europe Snacks operates nine production facilities in France, the United Kingdom and Spain.

“Europe Snacks is already differentiated in its position in the industry, and the One Rock team is excited to continue the company’s momentum in growing across products and channels,” said Lukas Zeitlberger, principal at One Rock.

One Rock’s portfolio includes food and beverage holdings such as Primo Water Corp. (spring and purified water), formerly known as BlueTriton Brands; OLM Food Solutions (pizza and ingredients); and, most recently, Lewis Brothers Bakeries Inc. (bread and baked foods). One Rock had announced the

by an affiliate back in October. In mid-November, Primo Water and BlueTriton merged to form Primo Brands Corp.