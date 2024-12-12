Fifty-year food industry veteran Rob Berube began his career at a co-manufacturer specializing in consumer packed goods.
“It was particularly rewarding to have a role in bringing iconic brands to market,” Berube said. “Midway through my career, I transitioned to a role in technical support for the business-to-business group at Church & Dwight.”
Berube has spent the last 24 years at Arm & Hammer, a division of Church & Dwight. He’s held various supporting and leading roles in quality, product development and regulatory affairs, and today serves as Arm & Hammer’s technical sales manager.
“The diverse product portfolio, particularly prominent in baking applications, presents continuous learning opportunities and new challenges on a daily basis,” he said.
Berube graduated from Saint Anselm College with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He later completed a master’s degree in engineering management at New England University.
He is also heavily involved in the industry, serving as a member of the American Chemical Society, the Institute of Food Technologists, the American Society of Baking and the Cereal and Grains Association.
Reflecting on some of his proudest career accomplishments, Berube said he was pivotal in improving food safety standards at Arm & Hammer.
“I played a key role in bringing Arm & Hammer’s manufacturing locations into compliance with the Global Food Safety Initiative, and our local teams have excelled at maintaining increasingly rigorous standards,” he said.
Looking forward, Berube said providing healthy, nutritional food to a growing population amid climate change will be one of the industry’s biggest challenges.
“Innovations in agriculture, the development of novel nutritional sources, advancements in processing techniques, enhanced understanding of microbiome support and improvements in packaging, preservation and distribution will all be critical components in meeting this challenge,” he explained.
Here, Berube shares how bakers can improve the nutritional profile of their products using potassium bicarbonate.
What benefits can potassium bicarbonate bring to a formulation?
Potassium bicarbonate is an excellent choice for reducing the sodium content in formulations while simultaneously enhancing nutritional labeling by increasing potassium levels, which are often lacking in the average diet. It offers the same functionalities as sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), including leavening, effervescence and buffering but without the sodium content.
What bakery applications is potassium bicarbonate well-suited for?
In bakery applications, potassium bicarbonate serves as a leavening agent by generating carbon dioxide. This gas is produced either through a reaction with a leavening acid or independently as the oven’s temperature increases. The formation and expansion of carbon dioxide bubbles creates voids in the dough or batter, causing the baked goods to rise and achieve the desired form and texture.
How can potassium bicarbonate help bakers reduce their sodium content?
Several potential sources of sodium are present in typical baked good recipes, including salt, various leavening acids and baking soda. Due to its significant impact on taste and other formulation functions, salt often cannot be entirely removed. Similarly, the elimination of sodium-based leavening acids can affect the timing of leavening gas release, potentially compromising the quality of the finished product. Potassium bicarbonate can be used as a complete or partial replacement for sodium bicarbonate to achieve sodium reduction targets without adversely affecting product taste or texture.
How does potassium bicarbonate boost the nutritional profile of baked goods?
Replacing sodium bicarbonate with potassium bicarbonate enhances the nutritional profile in two significant ways. First, it allows for a reduction in total sodium content by up to 50%. Second, it increases potassium levels — a nutrient often deficient in diets — by 7.9% of the Daily Value. This straightforward formula substitution provides a dual benefit, improving the overall nutritional quality of the product.
How will a formulation need to be adjusted when working with potassium bicarbonate?
Based on the molecular weight difference between sodium and potassium, it would typically be anticipated that 19% more potassium bicarbonate is required to achieve the same release of carbon dioxide. However, due to the unique properties of Kudos Blends’ Koda 50 and Koda 100 Potassium Bicarbonate, offered by Arm & Hammer Performance, direct one-for-one replacement of sodium bicarbonate is often feasible. In such cases, the amount of leavening acid can also be reduced. Additionally, in formulations that do not use leavening acids, this substitution can help moderate excessive browning.
How does this change whether trying to reduce sodium or increase potassium?
In most cases, the primary objective is sodium reduction. Substituting sodium bicarbonate with Koda potassium bicarbonates efficiently delivers equivalent functionality and simultaneously enhances the nutritional profile by increasing potassium content.
Why are more bakers looking to reduce sodium content in their baked goods?
Consumers are increasingly aware of excessive sodium consumption and generally perceive lower sodium products as healthier. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is actively promoting reduced sodium levels across all food categories, with a target intake of less than 2,300 mg per day. Additionally, school lunch programs are being mandated to lower sodium content. Similar trends are observed across Europe and Asia.
What products does your potassium bicarbonate portfolio include?
Arm & Hammer Performance provides a range of potassium bicarbonate solutions tailored for various applications. Koda 50 and Koda 100 Potassium Bicarbonate are engineered specifically for use in baked goods, baking premix formulations and baking powders. The precise particle size control and patented technology for superior stability make Koda the baker’s preferred choice. Flow K Potassium Bicarbonate is the ideal ingredient for effervescent tablets and powders, sports drinks and bottled water.