Topical Tactics for Reducing Sodium in Snacks

Sodium reduction has become an increasingly significant priority due to the heightened consumer awareness of the negative effects of excessive sodium intake. According to the FDA, more than 70% of the sodium that Americans consume comes from processed, packaged, and prepared foods. This has encouraged manufacturers to find innovative ways to reduce sodium content to meet shifting consumer demands as more and more people have begun to seek out better-for-you alternatives. However, if a reformulation allows for sodium reduction, consumers don’t have to look for alternatives to their favorite snacks.
Reducing sodium in snacks poses a handful of complex challenges that don’t have one-size-fits-all solutions. Sodium chloride (table salt) plays a critical role in flavor enhancement, preservation, and texture in many snack foods. Eliminating or reducing salt to lower sodium content in foods risks compromising product quality, leading to potential issues such as altered taste, reduced shelf life, or changes in mouthfeel. The task of sodium reduction is far from straightforward.
Snack products, especially savory ones, rely heavily on salt not just for taste but also for the sensory experience it provides. The distinct eating experience of a tortilla chip or the satisfying taste of a pretzel would not be the same without the tactile component of topical seasoning. Reducing sodium without sacrificing flavor or product integrity requires strategic formulation and advanced flavor technology from experts like Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition.
For over a century, Ajinomoto has pioneered new and innovative technologies to enhance flavor and experience. Renowned for discovering, developing, and commercializing monosodium glutamate (MSG), Ajinomoto has decades of experience in the art and science of taste. This expertise uniquely positions their food scientists to tackle the growing challenge of sodium reduction in snacks, offering proven strategies to reduce sodium without sacrificing the bold flavors and experiences that consumers expect — starting with MSG.
What makes MSG particularly effective for sodium reduction is its ability to enhance flavor while containing only a third of the sodium found in table salt (12% vs. 39%, according to USDA analysis). Glutamate is an amino acid that is inherently present in tomatoes, mushrooms, and aged cheeses. It contributes umami, the "fifth taste,” and allows manufacturers to reduce sodium content while maintaining flavor complexity and consumer satisfaction. This is particularly brought to life in salty, savory snacks like chips and pretzels.
MSG not only mimics sodium perception but also amplifies the umami notes present in foods rich in glutamate. This synergy between glutamate and other flavor components enhances taste and mouthfeel. Even in small amounts, MSG elevates flavor complexity in savory foods such as sauces and soups. In packaged snacks, MSG can be used to maintain and magnify flavor intensity, providing a solution to meet the demand for lower-sodium options without compromising taste.
To fully leverage the benefits of MSG in a sodium reduction strategy, choosing the method for seasoning application is critical for maintaining a familiar experience. Ajinomoto’s expertise includes creating products that are viable in application methods tailored to specific snack types, ensuring the best possible outcome in terms of flavor. Deciding on a method to use will ultimately depend on the application itself and the goals one has for flavor and experience.
Finding a partner with deep expertise in flavor perception, like Ajinomoto, can help formulators develop tailored strategies to reduce sodium while maintaining flavor integrity — addressing everything from seasoning formulation to the application method. These teams are not only masters of taste, but they also understand how ingredient interactions shape flavor profiles. Their ability to offer solutions that suit specific applications is invaluable for brands seeking to innovate while aligning with health-conscious trends. Access to this level of flavor science is essential for any brand looking to overcome the challenge of flavor in sodium reduction.
A novel, standout solution from Ajinomoto, Salt Answer™ S, enhances flavor without the need for high sodium. It confers umami and kokumi sensations, improves the perception of saltiness, and adds complexity to flavor, making it ideal for snacks, soups, sauces, plant-based products, and more. This flexible solution allows manufacturers to maintain both health benefits and taste in their products — from savory chips to crunchy pretzels.
Using solutions like this, brands have access to powerful tools for sodium reduction that don't compromise flavor. This kind of collaboration allows brands to deliver healthier products that still meet consumer expectations for taste. Partnering with flavor experts who can provide customized strategies ensures that products not only align with health trends but also stand out in a competitive market. It's this balance of premium taste and innovation that drives lasting success.
