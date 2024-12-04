Pro Tip: Nine training tips to help bakers produce consistent, high-quality baked goods while keeping the craft of baking alive for future generations.

When I started as an apprentice baker at 15, I learned that baking isn’t just about following recipes — it’s an art. Every step must be taken with care and repeated until it is perfect. This attention to detail is what makes consistent, high-quality baked goods.

Even with today’s modern equipment, human touch is still essential in baking. Training bakery employees to understand and work with dough can make a big difference in product quality and consistency along with eliminating waste. Here are some tips to help train your team.

1. Teach them to use their senses

Baking is as much about touch, sight and smell as it is about measurements.

Feel the dough: Is it too sticky, too dry, overmixed, undermixed, over-hydrated or underhydrated? Feeling the dough helps spot problems early.

Look for clues: Dough changes as it mixes and proofs. Show your team how to notice things like bubbles, smoothness or a shiny surface.

Smell changes: A good baker can tell if the yeast is active just by the smell and feel of the dough.

2. Explain the basics of baking

Understanding the "why" behind baking steps can help employees make better decisions.

What ingredients do: Show how flour gives structure, yeast helps the dough rise and water binds it together.

How dough changes: Explain how mixing, resting and baking affect the dough and the finished product.

Why temperature and time matter: From proofing to baking, the right temperature and time can make or break the product.

3. Practice makes perfect

Nothing beats hands-on learning. Give employees the opportunity to shape the dough by hand to understand its texture. Employees should have a turn at fixing problems such as making adjustments to dough that’s too wet or dry. Build their confidence by practicing key tasks like loading ovens or scoring bread.

4. Keep it consistent

Having steps to follow helps everyone work together. Create simple instructions for common tasks such as measuring and mixing ingredients accurately, handling dough during proofing and shaping to avoid inconsistencies, and cleaning equipment and the bakery to prevent cross-contamination.

5. Introduce training days

Set aside dedicated training days where employees can gain new skills or gain a refresher. These training days can include learning specific skills such as ingredient issues or recognizing the perfect proof. They can also look differently, with some training days having employees work in small groups with supervisors or experienced bakers for personalized guidance. Other days, employees can observe demonstrations of techniques they can practice during production shifts.

Use training days as an opportunity to address questions and correct common mistakes. Rotate topics to cover everything from ingredient handling to troubleshooting baking challenges.

6. Test knowledge and skills

After training, test employees on what they’ve learned to ensure they understand the concepts and can apply them. These tests can come in a variety of formats including hands-on tests where they demonstrate a skill, short quizzes on ingredient functionality, dough behavior and baking process, or feedback sessions to discuss strengths and areas for improvement.

Regular testing not only reinforces learning but also identifies areas where further training is needed.

7. Offer more learning opportunities

Baking is always changing, so it’s important to stay up to date. Encourage your team to attend workshops or online training sessions, read about new trends and techniques in baking, and share tips with each other to foster collaboration.

8. Make it a team effort

Create a supportive environment where employees feel comfortable asking questions or pointing out issues. Regularly review what’s working and what needs improvement. Celebrate individual and team successes to keep morale high.

9. Balance technology and skills

Modern equipment can save time, but it’s the baker’s skills that ensure quality. Train employees to use machines effectively while understanding what the dough needs at each step. This balance ensures consistency and reduces reliance on machinery alone.

Baking is both an art and a science. Training employees to recognize the feel and look of dough, understand ingredients and work with care can make a significant difference in a bakery. Regular training days and testing ensure that employees not only learn but retain the skills needed to maintain high standards.

With the right training and ongoing support, your team will produce consistent, high-quality baked goods while keeping the craft of baking alive for future generations. Start with the basics, invest in hands-on learning and create an environment where your employees can grow their skills.

Great baking begins with great bakers!

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.