CAMDEN, NJ. — Mick Beekhuizen has been named the new president and chief executive officer of The Campbell’s Co. He will succeed current CEO Mark Clouse on Feb. 1 as Clouse leaves the company to become the president of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders.

“The board has had a strong CEO succession process in place for the last several years, and we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented executives prepared to lead the company as CEO,” said Keith McLoughlin, chairman of the board. “Mick is a superb leader with a track record of success. The board is confident that he has all the requisite skills and capabilities to continue to drive the strategy that has delivered consistently strong results and created value for shareholders.”

Beekhuizen joined the company in 2019 as chief financial officer and has served as the president of the company’s Meals & Beverages business unit since 2022. Prior to Campbell’s, Beekhuizen was CFO of Chobani LLC from 2016 to 2019.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been selected by the board to lead this iconic company,” Beekhuizen said. “I am energized by the opportunity to work with the Campbell’s team to accelerate the successful strategy that has led to our strong business performance and industry-leading employee engagement.”

Clouse has served as president and CEO since January 2019.

“Mark has been a transformational leader for the past six years and has positioned Campbell’s for ongoing success,” McLoughlin said. “He has assembled one of the top leadership teams in food and together they have built one of the best portfolios in the industry. We are grateful for Mark’s many contributions, which will have lasting impact on Campbell’s business and culture.”