EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Premier Nutrition Co., LLC and Hometown Food Co., which owns De Wafelbakkers, have added new frozen protein waffle and pancakes offerings to their Premier Protein brand. Containing 13 to 15 grams of protein per serving, these new offerings include frozen protein waffles, chocolate chip protein waffles and mini protein pancakes.

“Premier Nutrition is thrilled to introduce three new delicious frozen varieties to our innovative line of protein-filled breakfast options,” said Nick Stiritz, general manager of Premier Protein US. “Protein is an essential nutrient that helps your body build and maintain muscle. Plus, it helps you feel fuller for longer, which can make sticking to your daily nutrition goals a little bit easier. Our brand mission is to provide delicious, protein-packed products and flavors that customers get excited about — ultimately bringing joy to their health journey.”

The new Premier Protein frozen waffles and pancakes are available now at select nationwide retailers, including Walmart, for a suggested retail price between $5.98 and $6.98.