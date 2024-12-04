DAVIS, CALIF. — Oobli, a company that produces sweet proteins that may replace sugar, has received a “no questions” letter from the US Food and Drug Administration and its ingredient monellin is considered Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS).

The company’s first ingredient to receive a “no questions” letter from the FDA was a sweet fruit protein known as brazzein, according to the company.

"Having additional sweet proteins on the Oobli platform will enable companies across the globe to focus on ways to reduce sugar without compromising taste,” said Jason Ryder, founder and chief technology officer at Oobli. “It's like having more tools in the toolkit.

“Food is a complex system, and when we replace sweetness in a food or beverage application, all the ingredients come into play. This is why we're so committed to approaching sweet proteins as a platform; offering more sweetener solutions to our partners."

Earlier this year, Oobli

to use the company’s ingredients in several baked foods products.