HUNT VALLEY, MD. — McCormick & Co. has named Brendan Foley its new chairman, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Foley is currently president and chief executive officer of McCormick. Other roles he has held throughout his 10-year tenure at the company include president of US consumer operations; president of North American operations; and president of global consumer operations in America and Asia. Prior to joining McCormick, Foley worked for H.J. Heinz and General Mills, Inc.

“Transitioning the role of chairman of the board for McCormick is in keeping with the board’s succession plan at the executive level and my personal plans for retirement,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius, current executive chairman of McCormick & Co. “We have a highly experienced team of executives with deep expertise in the consumer products industry and a passion for our business. I am confident that this talented team will continue to drive our strong performance in the years to come.”

McCormick said Kurzius will remain on the board, as he has for 22 years, but will not run for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in March 2025. Kurzius was CEO of the company until September 2023 when he passed those responsibilities to Foley.