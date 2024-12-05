ARLINGTON, VA. — Nestle USA has promoted Martin Thompson to chief executive officer and US market head, effective Jan. 1, 2025. He will report to Steve Presley, CEO of Nestle Zone Americas.

Thompson joined Nestle in 2018 as part of the company’s acquisition of the Starbucks consumer packaged goods and foodservice products business. In 2020, he was named president of Nestle Coffee Partners, which is the US business comprising the Nescafé, Starbucks at Home and Seattle’s Best brands.

Prior to Nestle, Thompson was with Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. for more than 13 years, including the last 6 years as president and CEO. Before Ghirardelli he held leadership roles at The Clorox Co. and Procter & Gamble.

“For the last several years Marty has led one of our most successful businesses, cementing our position as undisputed leaders in the coffee category,” Presley said. “He was instrumental in doubling our Starbucks business globally in just four years and leading the expansion of Nescafé in the US market. He understands that our business, regardless of category, is all about the consumer — knowing them and delighting them at every turn. Just as importantly, Marty believes in the power of people and culture to fuel business results and he builds and inspires teams that deliver. I expect he will inspire that same innovation and growth mindset he fostered within our winning coffee business as he takes on the broader CEO role.”